Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 15, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Opinion

International Recap: Tensions in Lebanon may lead to war

By — Opinion Editor
Published: November 14, 2017

Political unrest in Lebanon has political analysts fearing the possibility of war erupting in the area due to escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia, Iran and, now, Lebanon.

The tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran began to truly ramp up in 1988, when Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in response to the hajj riots in 1987. Tensions eased in later years and diplomatic ties were restored in 1991. However, disputes about nuclear weapons and Saudi Arabia’s execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a Shiite cleric who was involved in protests surrounding Arab Spring, caused Saudi Arabia and Iran to sever diplomatic ties again in 2016.

Current unrest in the region started on Nov. 4,  when the prime minister of Lebanon, Saad Hariri, announced his resignation by reading a statement on live television. The statement was broadcasted from Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. In his statement, Hariri said he was stepping down because he feared the growing influence of Iran on Lebanon’s government. Hariri’s father, Rafik Hariri, was assassinated in a car bomb explosion in 2005, which officials believe was planted by Hezbollah agents, and Hariri said he feared the same fate.

Hezbollah, a group of Iran-backed Shiite Muslims centered in Lebanon, is the dominant political and military force in Lebanon. Hariri supported the group and provided it with political cover while it supported Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his forces in the beginning of the Syrian Civil War, but because Hariri has stepped down, the group now fears that they will face strict sanctions from the U.S. government.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has called for “patience and calm” from Lebanese citizens, as Nasrallah fears that Hariri’s resignation will be “very destabilizing” for the region. According to the New York Times, Nasrallah said, “We, Hezbollah, did not wish for this.” However, Nasrallah has also said that he would not comment on Hariri’s speech that he gave to announce his resignation because he saw it as a “Saudi statement.”

Because Hariri delivered his speech in Saudi Arabia, Lebanese civilians believe that the Saudi government has forced Hariri to resign against his own will and now have him under house arrest. However, the Saudi government has publically stated that Hariri is free to travel.

On Nov. 6, Saudi Arabia claimed that Iran had declared war on the country because of a missile from Yemen that was fired at its capital. Political analysts have said that any military clash in Lebanon would be a “proxy war” between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Meaghan McElroy can be reached at mmcelroy@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @meaghan_mcelroy

Latest Articles

College website redesign to be launched internally

College website redesign to be launched internally

By | Nov 14, 2017

International Recap: Tensions in Lebanon may lead to war

International Recap: Tensions in Lebanon may lead to war

By | Nov 14, 2017

Professor creates apps to make physics more accessible to students

Professor creates apps to make physics more accessible to students

By | Nov 14, 2017

Trending Stories

WATCH: Gun advocate speaker Larry Pratt incites protests at IC

WATCH: Gun advocate speaker Larry Pratt incites protests at IC

By , | Nov 13, 2017

Ithaca College football team wins 59th Cortaca Jug game

Ithaca College football team wins 59th Cortaca Jug game

By | Nov 11, 2017

IC gymnastics team looks to compete with the best

IC gymnastics team looks to compete with the best

By | Nov 9, 2017

Related Articles

Negotiations with Syria help put potential U.S. attack on hold

Negotiations with Syria help put potential U.S. attack on hold

By | Sep 12, 2013

Students approved for Birthright travel to Israel despite recent violence

Students approved for Birthright travel to Israel despite recent violence

By | Sep 16, 2014

A speech by journalist Robert Fisk scheduled for tomorrow night will be postponed because of severe weather conditions in Lebanon, where Fisk is on assignment. Melissa Gattine, special programs public relations coordinator for the Roy H. Park School of Communications, said Fisk described conditions in Lebanon as the worst storm the region has seen since…

Robert Fisk speech postponed

By | Feb 7, 2007

Comments

Related Topics

hassan nasrallahIranLebanonsaad haririSaudi Arabiasheikh nimr al-nimr