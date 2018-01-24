Letter to the Editor: Head of Park Foundation supports Collado

Dr. Shirley Collado has been a Godsend for Ithaca College. She arrived to heal a fractured and wounded campus after a firestorm of anger and no-confidence votes from students, faculty and staff frustrated with what they felt was an insufficient response to racist incidents on campus. She arrived with accolades from Rutgers University – Newark, where she was the former executive vice chancellor and COO, and with praise from Middlebury College where she served as vice president for student affairs and dean of the college, and associate professor of psychology. She arrived with a track record of service for the greater good. Dr. Collado’s mission is to move IC, in her words, “toward a more diverse student body and college experience,” by incorporating “diversity into every aspect of the institution.”

I feel it important to take a stand against the allegations contained in the article about Dr. Collado. Before we pass judgment on Dr. Collado’s character, let’s remind ourselves that the accusations arrived anonymously.

As a longtime member of the Ithaca College Board of Trustees, I am relieved that the Board, who thoroughly vetted her prior to her being hired, stands 100% behind her. She has been welcomed with open arms by the IC faculty, students and staff. One of the most uplifting moments I have experienced lately was during her inauguration. The excitement expressed at the A and E Center for her arrival as the new president was remarkable. I feel she is the perfect leader at this important juncture to shepherd the College into a progressive and harmonious future.

Adelaide Park Gomer