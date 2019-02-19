Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 19, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Opinion

Letter to the Editor: IC cost of attendance consistent with services

By
Published: February 19, 2019

Dear Editor:

In the recent Ithacan issue on the front page, it was interesting to see two columns. The first was on the “Unsustainable IC Budget” and just below it on a new position to “manage initiatives for first-generation students, sophomore students and social media.” This support position would be the third unit of the OSEMA. In a business setting, these positions would be referred to as overhead. In the last twenty-years of reading The Ithacan, it is not unusual to find an article on a new support position or department being formed. These positions all add up and have helped create an “unsustainable” budget.

Questions: 1. How much of the $61,000 yearly cost for students goes to finance these support departments? 2. What percentage of the total student body use these support departments on a regular basis? 3. What incentive do colleges have in reducing total costs when the basic requirement for a student loan is a signature? 4. What percentage of the student body actually pay the full $61,000? 5. What percentage of Full Professors average 3 or 4 hours a day in direct contact with students in a lecture hall, classroom, or lab?

The realization is that these costs have become “unsustainable.” If this is what the college feels it has to do to remain competitive, the students want these support services and with the students being 88% of the revenue source, the students will have to pick up 88% of the tab. Not that complicated.

Jack Turan, BS 68, MS 69

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Letter to the Editor: Misogyny doesn’t count as critique

Letter to the Editor: Misogyny doesn’t count as critique

By | Feb 19, 2019

Letter to the Editor: Adding to workload could reduce payroll

Letter to the Editor: Adding to workload could reduce payroll

By | Feb 19, 2019

Letter to the Editor: IC cost of attendance consistent with services

Letter to the Editor: IC cost of attendance consistent with services

By | Feb 19, 2019

Related Articles

Editorial: College hits tipping point with latest rise in tuition

Editorial: College hits tipping point with latest rise in tuition

By The Ithacan | Nov 7, 2018

Editorial: Current financial model points to impending crisis

Editorial: Current financial model points to impending crisis

By The Ithacan | Jan 30, 2019

Ithaca College cost of attendance to exceed $60,000

Ithaca College cost of attendance to exceed $60,000

By | Nov 1, 2018

Comments

Related Topics

cost of attendanceIthaca Collegeithaca college budgetithaca college departmentsrise in cost of attendancesupport departments