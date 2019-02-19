Letter to the Editor: Legalizing THC requires regulation

To the Editor

NYS seems to be on the road to legalizing “marijuana.” However, the reality is that it will (in effect) actually legalize THC, which is the active component of the marijuana plant used recreationally. The risk is that commercial corporations will market THC in forms and concentrations far beyond what is prudent for public health and beyond what has been studied medically. Like “big tobacco,” these corporations will likely stay within the law but, in effect, market to our children and young adults in their aggressive pursuit of profit. Should NYS legalize THC, it should follow the pattern of legalization of alcohol. The product must be regulated in form, concentration and packaging. Marketing practices and advertising in particular must be regulated. To do less is to invite corporations to once again prey upon our people.

Dr. William Klepack

Medical Director

Tompkins County Health Department