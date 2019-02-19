Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 19, 2019   |   Ithaca, NY

Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Legalizing THC requires regulation

By
Published: February 19, 2019

To the Editor

NYS seems to be on the road to legalizing “marijuana.” However, the reality is that it will (in effect) actually legalize THC, which is the active component of the marijuana plant used recreationally. The risk is that commercial corporations will market THC in forms and concentrations far beyond what is prudent for public health and beyond what has been studied medically. Like “big tobacco,” these corporations will likely stay within the law but, in effect, market to our children and young adults in their aggressive pursuit of profit. Should NYS legalize THC, it should follow the pattern of legalization of alcohol. The product must be regulated in form, concentration and packaging. Marketing practices and advertising in particular must be regulated. To do less is to invite corporations to once again prey upon our people.

Dr. William Klepack

Medical Director

Tompkins County Health Department

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Letter to the Editor: Misogyny doesn’t count as critique

Letter to the Editor: Misogyny doesn’t count as critique

By | Feb 19, 2019

Letter to the Editor: Adding to workload could reduce payroll

Letter to the Editor: Adding to workload could reduce payroll

By | Feb 19, 2019

Letter to the Editor: IC cost of attendance consistent with services

Letter to the Editor: IC cost of attendance consistent with services

By | Feb 19, 2019

Related Articles

Commentary: More states must decriminalize marijuana

Commentary: More states must decriminalize marijuana

By | Nov 10, 2016

High hopes for legal marijuana in Colorado and Washington

High hopes for legal marijuana in Colorado and Washington

By | Nov 15, 2012

IC professor examines detrimental effects of pot farming

IC professor examines detrimental effects of pot farming

By | Nov 9, 2016

Comments

Related Topics

legalizing marijuanaletter to the editormarijuanaNew York statethcthc marketingthc regulation