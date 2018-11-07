Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 7, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Next year’s 61st annual Cortaca Jug moved to MetLife Stadium

  ELIAS OLSEN/THE ITHACAN
From left, Mike Urtz, Director of Athletics at SUNY Cortland and Susan Bassett, Associate Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreational Sports, shake hands after the announcement of the 61st annual Cortaca Jug being played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: November 7, 2018

The 2019 Cortaca Jug will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, announced Nov. 7.

The 61st annual rivalry game between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland will be played on the same field where the National Football League’s New York Giants and New York Jets play their regular season games.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1, 2018. Tickets for the general public are $15, $25, and $35 and will be sold through Ticketmaster

The 60th playing of the Cortaca Jug is scheduled for Nov. 10 at the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex.

This story will be updated.

