Next year’s 61st annual Cortaca Jug moved to MetLife Stadium

The 2019 Cortaca Jug will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, announced Nov. 7.

The 61st annual rivalry game between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland will be played on the same field where the National Football League’s New York Giants and New York Jets play their regular season games.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1, 2018. Tickets for the general public are $15, $25, and $35 and will be sold through Ticketmaster

The 60th playing of the Cortaca Jug is scheduled for Nov. 10 at the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex.

