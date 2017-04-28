Advertisement
April 28, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Baseball faces tough loss to SUNY Cortland 4–3

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: April 28, 2017

After coming off a win against SUNY Oneonta April 26, the Ithaca College baseball team was defeated by the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons 4–3 in Cortland, New York.

The Bombers were down 10 after playing two innings. In the top of the fifth inning however, senior second baseman Josh Savacool got on base after the Red Dragons made an error. He then advanced to second base, third base and home on errors and wild pitches.

Cortland took the lead again in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI groundout by freshman outfielder Colin BeVard. The Red Dragons scored again in the sixth inning after a sacrifice fly ball by junior infielder Patrick Schetter to make the lead 31.

The Bombers scored in the seventh inning on an RBI single from sophomore outfielder Matt Carey, scoring junior outfielder Domenic Boresta.

The Red Dragons scored another run in the bottom of the seventh after a base hit from BeVard. He stole second base on a wild pitch and went to third base after a sacrifice bunt by senior infielder Steven Figueroa.

Carey had another single in the top of the eighth inning that scored sophomore catcher Adam Gallagher, but that would be the last time the Bombers would score for the rest of the game.

The Bombers will be back at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. April 29 in a doubleheader against the Utica College Pioneers at Freeman Field. April 29 is also the Blue and Gold’s Senior Day. The team will be recognizing Savacool, senior shortstop Trevor Thompson, senior catcher Ryan Henchey, senior pitcher Logan Barer and senior outfielder Ryan Dougherty.

