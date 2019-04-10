Baseball finishes weekend sweep of Elmira College

The Ithaca College baseball team returned home after a stretch of road games against Elmira College with a 4–1 win April 7, marking a three game sweep over the Soaring Eagles.

Both the Bombers and Elmira were unable to put runs on the scoreboard in the first six innings, with good defensive showings by both sides. Senior center fielder Matt Carey started off the inning with a single to left field, getting himself on base. A single from junior catcher Andrew Wollner advanced Carey to third, putting him in scoring position. Carey made it home on a wild pitch, giving the Blue and Gold the first run of the game and a lead going forward.

With Elmira up to bat in the bottom of the seventh-inning, the team snuck a run across on a single after getting a runner on base early on. The 7th inning ended tied at one, with the Bombers and Soaring Eagles earning two hits each.

The eighth inning was scoreless, with only three hits in the inning, two for the South Hill squad and one for Elmira. Heading into the top of the ninth-inning the Blue and Gold would have one last chance to put some runs on the board and leave the field with a victory.

A double from senior right fielder Sam Little drove in a run to start the scoring in the ninth, followed by a two run RBI from senior third baseman Cam Fuoti, giving the Bombers a 4–1 advantage going into Elmira’s last batter. The South Hill squad finished off the Soaring Eagles in three batters to seal the victory.

The win gives the Blue and Gold an overall record of 16–5 while the loss for Elmira puts them at 3–19 thus far into the season.