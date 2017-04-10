Baseball goes two-for-three on the road against Elmira College

The Ithaca College baseball team took two-of-three games against the Elmira College Soaring Eagles. In game one April 8 the Bombers took down the Soaring Eagles 14–6.

In the first game of the doubleheader April 9, the Blue and Gold lost 3–2 on a walk-off hit by the Soaring Eagles.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Bombers won 9–5. The Blue and Gold improved to 11–8 on the season while the Soaring Eagles fell to 7–9.

The first game April 8, the Bombers got out to a 2–0 lead, thanks to a double by senior shortstop Trevor Thompson and a sacrifice fly ball by sophomore outfielder Matt Carey to score junior outfielder Domenic Boresta.

The Soaring Eagles had a big eighth inning, scoring three runs, but that wasn’t enough in the end to catch up to the Blue and Gold. The winning pitcher in that game for Ithaca was sophomore Jake Binder who improved to 4–0 on the season.

In the first game April 9, the Bombers got out to an early 1–0 lead in the second inning thanks to a single by Boresta, scoring sophomore outfielder Sam Little. In the fourth inning, the Soaring Eagles tied the game up with a home run by senior first baseman Dylan Bellinger.

Going into the seventh inning, the Bombers were up 2–1 before an error by sophomore pitcher Andrew Bailey allowed sophomore infielder Harrison Zambarano to get on base and score freshman infielder Sam Plaugher to tie up the game.

Two batters later, junior infielder Bryce Plante singled home Zambarano for the walk–off win. The losing pitcher for the Blue and Gold was Bailey, who drops to 2–2 on the season.

In the second game April 9, the Bombers scored their first run in the third inning when Thompson hit a sacrifice fly ball to right field, scoring sophomore catcher Adam Gallagher.

A solo home run by senior catcher Ryan Henchey, a single by Gallagher and a wild pitch scoring sophomore outfielder Garrett Snyder contributed to the Bombers’ three run sixth inning.

The South Hill squad’s next game is at 4 p.m. April 11 in Rochester, New York where they will take on the University of Rochester in a non-conference showdown.