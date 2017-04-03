Baseball goes two-for-three on the weekend against Stevens

The Ithaca College baseball team played three away games against the Stevens Ducks, losing the first April 1 and winning both games April 2, notching their first Empire 8 wins of the year. After this weekend’s action, the Bombers now sit at 9–6 overall and 2–2 in Empire 8 play.

On April 1, the final score was 4–2 in favor of the Ducks. Redshirt junior pitcher Jack Morello got the loss for this game, which now puts him at 2–2 on the season.

Stevens opened up the scoring in the first inning with a two-run home run from junior pitcher Alex Detweiler. The Bombers’ only runs came from a third inning home run from senior second baseman Josh Savacool and a run by a throwing error scored in the fifth inning by sophomore center fielder Matt Carey.

These two runs were not enough for the Bombers, as the Ducks scored two runs in the ninth to seal the victory.

On April 2, the first game saw the tables turn for the Bombers, as they won 4–2 this time around. Scoring the first run of the game was sophomore first baseman Webb Little. He scored from second base off of an RBI from senior catcher Ryan Henchey in the first inning.

The Ducks took a 2–1 lead after a two-run fourth inning, only to be answered by the Bombers in the bottom of the same inning off of sophomore catcher Adam Gallagher’s single that allowed Henchey to score.

The game remained tied until the seventh, when Little hit a two-run walk-off home run.

Sophomore pitcher Jake Binder earned the win, pitching the whole game and improving to 3–0 on the season.

In the second game, the Bombers capitalized on their previous two opportunities playing the Ducks, winning 14–5.

Stevens scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, though the lead didn’t last long, as Savacool got on the board for the Bombers in the bottom of the first.

After taking a 3–1 lead and scoring in the second and third innings, the Ducks allowed four runs in the fourth inning, giving the Bombers their first lead of the game, 5–3.

The Ducks evened the score after scoring one run in both the sixth and seventh innings, only to let up three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and six in the eighth inning without scoring any themselves.

Sophomore pitcher Andrew Bailey earned the win, improving to 2–1 on the season.

The Bombers are back in action at 4 p.m. April 5 at SUNY Brockport in Brockport, New York.