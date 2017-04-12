Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 12, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Baseball hangs on to win against Rochester 6–4

Baseball hangs on to win against Rochester 6–4
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 12, 2017

The Ithaca College baseball team defeated the University of Rochester Yellowjackets 6–4 to improve to 12–8 on the season. With the loss, the Yellowjackets fall to 6–11 on the season.

The winning pitcher for the Bombers was junior Robby Buffis who improves to 3–2 on the season.

The Yellowjackets got on the board first thanks to a single by freshman outfielder Jake Hertz scoring junior shortstop Tyler Schmidt.

The Bombers tied the ballgame 1–1 with a single by senior catcher Ryan Henchey, which scored senior shortstop Trevor Thompson. After a pop fly by sophomore catcher Adam Gallagher, junior outfielder Domenic Boresta singled home sophomore outfielder Sam Little to give the Blue and Gold a 2-1 lead.

The next batter in the fourth inning was sophomore second baseman Jake Generali, who hit another single to score Boresta and push the Blue and Gold’s lead up to 3–1.

The Bombers wouldn’t score again until the eighth inning when they scored two more runs from Little’s hitting a triple and then scoring on a wild pitch to push the lead up to 5–1.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Yellowjackets tried to mount a comeback and made it a two-run game, but came up just short against the South Hill squad.

The Bombers next game is at 4 p.m. April 12 at Freeman Field against Houghton College.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

Focus Asia Month celebrates Asian identity and diaspora

Focus Asia Month celebrates Asian identity and diaspora

By | Apr 12, 2017

Baseball hangs on to win against Rochester 6–4

Baseball hangs on to win against Rochester 6–4

By | Apr 12, 2017

Commentary: Asian Americans lack representation in the media

Commentary: Asian Americans lack representation in the media

By | Apr 12, 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ithaca College community rallies behind Planned Parenthood

Ithaca College community rallies behind Planned Parenthood

By | Apr 9, 2017

Man shot on Ithaca Commons

Man shot on Ithaca Commons

By The Ithacan | Apr 9, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Baseball goes two-for-three on the road against Elmira College

Baseball goes two-for-three on the road against Elmira College

By | Apr 10, 2017

Baseball loses on the road to SUNY Brockport 7–3

Baseball loses on the road to SUNY Brockport 7–3

By | Apr 5, 2017

Baseball makes a comeback to defeat SUNY Oneonta 12–6

Baseball makes a comeback to defeat SUNY Oneonta 12–6

By | Mar 31, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Adam Gallagherbaseball teamBlue and GoldBombersDomenic BorestaFreeman FieldHoughton CollegeJake GeneraliJake HertzRobby BuffisRyan HencheySam LittleSouth Hill squadTrevor ThompsonTyler SchmidtUniversity of RochesterYellowjackets