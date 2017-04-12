Baseball hangs on to win against Rochester 6–4

The Ithaca College baseball team defeated the University of Rochester Yellowjackets 6–4 to improve to 12–8 on the season. With the loss, the Yellowjackets fall to 6–11 on the season.

The winning pitcher for the Bombers was junior Robby Buffis who improves to 3–2 on the season.

The Yellowjackets got on the board first thanks to a single by freshman outfielder Jake Hertz scoring junior shortstop Tyler Schmidt.

The Bombers tied the ballgame 1–1 with a single by senior catcher Ryan Henchey, which scored senior shortstop Trevor Thompson. After a pop fly by sophomore catcher Adam Gallagher, junior outfielder Domenic Boresta singled home sophomore outfielder Sam Little to give the Blue and Gold a 2-1 lead.

The next batter in the fourth inning was sophomore second baseman Jake Generali, who hit another single to score Boresta and push the Blue and Gold’s lead up to 3–1.

The Bombers wouldn’t score again until the eighth inning when they scored two more runs from Little’s hitting a triple and then scoring on a wild pitch to push the lead up to 5–1.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Yellowjackets tried to mount a comeback and made it a two-run game, but came up just short against the South Hill squad.

The Bombers next game is at 4 p.m. April 12 at Freeman Field against Houghton College.