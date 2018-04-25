Baseball holds on to upset No. 24 Oswego State

The Ithaca College baseball team narrowly defeated No. 24 Oswego State 3–2 April 24.

The Bombers got started in the top of the first inning. When junior right fielder Sam Little singled to left field, senior left fielder Domenic Boresta scored to put the Blue and Gold up 1–0.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the fourth when Little struck again, this time homering to centerfield to put another run on the board.

Oswego State scored for the first time in the bottom of the fifth when junior second baseman Brandon Nicholson hit a sacrifice fly to center field. The hit led senior shortstop Zach Whelan to cross home plate, cutting the lead to 2–1.

In the top of the seventh, Little singled to center field to score Boresta again, putting the South Hill squad up 3–1.

The Lakers tried to make a comeback in the bottom of the seventh when Whelan grounded out to shortstop, but not before sophomore catcher Lukas Olsson crossed the plate. However, that was the final run scored during the game and the Blue and Gold clinched the win.

Little went 4–4 on the day and had all three RBIs on the day. Sophomore pitcher Tom Cosentino picked up his first win of the year for the Bombers.

The Blue and Gold will face off against the University of Rochester at 5:30 p.m. April 25 in Rochester, New York.