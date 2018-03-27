Baseball loses final game in series against Stevens

The Ithaca College baseball team dropped the final game against Stevens Institute of Technology 8–4 March 26. The loss puts the South Hill squad at 8–7 on the year.

The Bombers took an early lead in the game when junior Webb Little singled to center field, bringing in freshman shortstop Jack Lynch. After the Blue and Gold went up 1–0, the Thoroughbreds scored three runs in the top of the fifth.

When Stevens was up 3–1, sophomore Patrick Rood hit a grand slam to right field to score four unanswered runs and put the Thoroughbreds up 7–1.

In the top of the sixth, junior Matthew Pasko had a sacrifice fly to score freshman outfielder Nathan Zuckerman and extend the lead to 8–1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Blue and Gold started to crawl back into the game. Junior catcher Adam Gallagher had a sacrifice fly to center field to score junior outfielder Sam Little to close the lead to 8–2.



In the top of the seventh, Sam Little hit a double to score two runs for the South Hill squad to cut the lead to 8–4. However, the Bombers would not score another run the rest of the game.

Senior left fielder Domenic Boresta and Sam Little both went 2–4 during the contest. Senior pitcher Tyler Hill took the loss for the Blue and Gold after 4.2 innings.

The South Hill squad will face off against No. 17 Oswego State at 3 p.m. March 27 at Freeman Field.