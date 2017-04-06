Advertisement
April 6, 2017

Sports

Baseball loses on the road to SUNY Brockport 7–3

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 5, 2017

The Ithaca College baseball team lost to the Brockport Golden Eagles 7–3. With the loss, the Bombers fall to 9–7 on the season. With the win, the Golden Eagles improve to 14–8. The losing pitcher for Ithaca was junior Robby Buffis, who falls to 2–2 on the season.

The Eagles got on the board first when sophomore infielder Matt Van Allen hit a single to score senior outfielder Dane Cala. The very next batter was junior infielder Avery Brooks who grounded into a double play but freshman Tom Kretzler scored on the play.

Ithaca got one back in the second inning when sophomore outfielder Matt Carey singled to left field scoring sophomore right fielder Sam Little.

The Eagles would tack on four runs in their half of the second inning to make it a 6–1 ballgame. In the fourth inning, sophomore catcher Adam Gallagher doubled home Sam Little. Sophomore utility player Webb Little would make it a 7–3 game in the fifth inning when he grounded to shortstop scoring junior outfielder Domenic Boresta.

The Bombers look to get back in the win column at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. April 8th when they play a doubleheader at Elmira College against the Soaring Eagles.

