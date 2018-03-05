Baseball splits double-header against St. Joseph’s

The Ithaca College baseball team broke even in its double-header on March 4, winning their first game against St. Joseph’s College 4–3, and losing in the second game 4–1. Following this weekend’s action, Bombers baseball is now 3–2 on the season.

St. Joseph’s came out strong in the first game, taking a 1–0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, and then increased the lead to 3-0 with two runs in the third inning.

The Blue and Gold first got on the board in the top of the fourth when they scored two runs, bringing the score to 3–2. The South Hill squad took the lead for the remainder of the game by scoring two more runs in the top of the fifth, leading to the eventual final score of 4–3.

Scoring runs for the Blue and Gold were junior outfielder Sam Little with two, junior catcher Adam Gallagher, and junior DH Andrew Bailey. Junior second baseman Jake Generali had three RBIs, while junior third baseman Cam Fuoti had one.

Getting the win on the mound for the Bombers was junior pitcher Jake Binder. Binder pitched the whole game and earned his first victory of the season.

St. Joseph’s came back in the second game of the double header, taking a 3–0 lead after the second inning. Fuoti got the Bombers on the board in the top of the third, reaching home off of an RBI single from junior outfielder Garrett Snyder, but it ended up being their only score of the game. St. Joseph’s scored once more in the fifth, bringing the game to its final score 4–1.

Senior pitcher and co-captain Tyler Hill got the loss pitching, bringing his record to 1–1 on the season. Hill tossed for 3.1 innings, splitting the rest of the game with seniors Jack Morello and Robby Buffis.

The Bombers play their next game 1 p.m. March 11 when they visit Pomona-Pitzer College in Claremont, California.