The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 28, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Baseball splits doubleheader on Senior Day

  TESSIE DEVLIN/THE ITHACAN
Junior first baseman Andrew Bailey gets the out against senior outfielder Drew Delasiis on April 28 at Freeman Field.
By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: April 28, 2018

The Ithaca College baseball team defeated The College at Brockport on Senior Day 15–3, but fell to the Rochester Institute of Technology 6–3 April 28.

Senior left fielder Domenic Boresta stands with his parents on Senior Day on April 28.

The Bombers got things started in the first inning when junior designated hitter Jake Generali hit a popup to center field, but it was dropped, causing junior first baseman Andrew Bailey and junior second baseman Webb Little to score, putting the Blue and Gold up 2–0.

Brockport answered back in the second inning when junior third baseman Lou Miceli doubled to left center to score junior first baseman Anthony Eaton.

In the third inning, the South Hill squad struck again by scoring four runs. It started when junior right fielder Sam Little doubled to right center to score Bailey. Generali tripled in his next at-bat to score Sam Little, followed by junior third baseman Cam Fuoti flying out to center field to score Generali. The Bombers capped off the inning when freshman shortstop Jack Lynch singled to right center to score junior center fielder Matt Carey.

Freshman shortstop Jack Lynch tags out the runner at second base during the college’s win over The College at Brockport.

After Brockport put up one run in the fourth, the Blue and Gold scored five unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings, including a three-run double by Bailey to score Webb Little, senior left fielder Domenic Boresta and sophomore catcher Andrew Wollner to put the South Hill squad up 11–2.

Brockport scored one more run throughout the game, but the Blue and Gold scored four more to cap off the 15–3 win. Bailey went 4–4 on the day with five RBIs while Carey went 2–3.

In the second game of the day against RIT, the Tigers jumped on the scoreboard first when senior first baseman Ben Terzini singled to left field to score sophomore second baseman Navada Waterman.

In the bottom of the first, the Blue and Gold tied the game when Generali singled to shortstop to score Webb Little.

In the third, the Tigers scored two runs to extend the lead to 3–1. Later in the inning, junior pitcher Daniel Zeglen hit a three-run homerun to make the lead 5–1. After another run in the fourth, the Tigers led the Bombers 6–1.

Senior pitcher Ty Hill hugs his parents at Senior Day on April 28 at Freeman Field.

In the bottom of the fifth, Lynch singled down the right field line to score Carey, cutting the deficit to 6–2. In the bottom of the seventh, the Bombers tried one last time to complete a comeback. Boresta walked with the bases loaded, causing freshman pinch hitter Garrett Callaghan to score, but the South Hill squad never scored any more runs.

The Blue and Gold will play SUNY New Paltz at 4 p.m. May 1 at Freeman Field.

Comments

