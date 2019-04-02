Baseball sweeps doubleheader against Utica College

The Ithaca College baseball team headed to Maine-Endwell High School due to poor conditions at Freeman Field and were able to sweep with a doubleheader against Utica College.

In the first game, sophomore outfielder Garrett Callaghan started the offense with a single to the pitcher. Senior outfielder Garrett Snyder then doubled to right center field, advancing Callaghan to third base. The Bombers scored the first run as senior second baseman Webb Little grounded out to second base, allowing Callaghan to run home. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Bombers pulled ahead 3–0, after Little homered to the left center field, scoring sophomore shortstop Jack Lynch and himself. Junior first baseman Buzz Shirley scored after sophomore outfielder Brendan Ryan hit a single to left field to make the score 4–0.

In the last inning, the Pioneers started to gain ground with two runs, but the South Hill squad held on to win 4–2.

In the second game of the day, Little homered, scoring Snyder, Callaghan and himself. In the bottom of the third, Snyder scored again with the help of Little, who singled to center field. Lynch singled to the pitcher, allowing senior catcher Adam Gallagher to advance to third and Little to head home. As the score turned 7–0, Lynch and Gallagher scored in as Shirley doubled the ball.

In the bottom of the fourth, Gallagher singled to left field, allowing Little to advance to second and Snyder and Callaghan to score. In the sixth inning, Callaghan brought in another run with the help of Gallagher. Freshman outfielder Jason Sarubbi made the score 11–2 as senior third baseman Cam Fuoti assisted with a single to center field. The Bombers held on to win 11–2 against the Pioneers.