Baseball sweeps Elmira College in doubleheader

The Ithaca College baseball team swept Elmira College in a double–header April 6.

In the first game, Elmira held a 3–0 lead, but in the top of the fourth inning senior catcher Adam Gallagher scored, making the score 3–1. The Bombers outscored Elmira 3–1 in the fifth inning, tying the game up at 4–4.

In the top of the ninth inning, sophomore left fielder Garrett Callaghan flew out to left field, allowing senior third baseman Cam Fuoti to score. Gallagher then singled to left field and both sophomore shortstop Jack Lynch and senior outfielder Matt Carey scored.

The Blue and Gold held on to their lead and won 7–4.

In the second game, the South Hill squad came out strong with three runs in the second inning. Lynch scored In the top of the second inning, followed by junior catcher Andrew Wollner scoring on a wild pitch. Callaghan also scored, making the score 3–0 with the Bombers in the lead.

By the seventh inning, the Blue and Gold had scored seven more runs, making the score 8–0. Elmira then scored three runs in the seventh inning.

At the end of the game the score was 8–3 with the Bombers taking the win.