The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 26, 2017

Sports

Baseball's 10-game win streak snapped by Oswego State

Baseball’s 10-game win streak snapped by Oswego State
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 26, 2017

The Ithaca College baseball team fell to No. 9 Oswego State, 6–3, April 25 in Oswego, New York. The Bombers, who had won 10 straight games coming into the matchup, fall to 20–9 on the season, while Oswego improves to 24–8.

Through eight innings of play, the Bombers were held to just two hits and one run, as well as six errors in the field. Facing a 6–1 deficit in the top of the ninth, the Blue and Gold attempted to make a comeback, rallying together three consecutive hits to make the score 6–3. The South Hill squad had two runners on base with one out, but the next two batters got out, ending the game.

The Lakers were able to get an early 1–0 lead after the first inning, but the Bombers answered in the third inning on an RBI double from sophomore utility player Webb Little, which scored fellow sophomore outfielder Matt Carey.

The Lakers added two more runs in the fifth inning and one run each over the next three innings, to give them a 6–1 lead over the Bombers.

Carey drove in both runs in the ninth inning that scored senior second baseman Josh Savacool and sophomore catcher Adam Gallagher, who had both reached base with singles of their own.

Sophomore pitcher Jake Binder recorded his first loss of the season in six-plus innings of pitching as he allowed four earned runs on 10 hits with two strikeouts. Freshman pitcher Tom Cosentino struck out two batters in his one-inning outing, while sophomore pitcher Andrew Bailey gave up an unearned run in the eighth inning.

Despite a going 0-for-4 on the day at the plate, senior catcher Ryan Henchey stole two bases, Bailey stole a base as well. Junior outfielder Dominic Boresta and sophomore outfielder Sam Little accounted for the other two hits for the Bombers.

The Blue and Gold head to Oneonta, New York, for another nonconference game at 4 p.m. April 26 against the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons.

Comments

