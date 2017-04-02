Crew opens up their spring season at the Cayuga Duals

The Ithaca College men’s and women’s crew teams kicked off their Spring 2017 season April 1 at the Cayuga Inlet when they hosted the Cayuga Duals. In attendance was Bucknell University, Cornell University, Franklin and Marshall College, Hobart College and Mercyhurst College.

The men’s team lost to Hobart in the varsity 8 boat with a 6:41.1 compared to Hobart’s 6:19.1, but they beat Franklin and Marshall by 25 seconds. In the varsity 4, the Bombers lost to Mercyhurst 7:31.3 to 8:08.5. The college’s novice boat lost to Bucknell’s third varsity 8 boat 6:53.2 to 6:58.5. The Bombers beat Bucknell’s fourth varsity boat, who went a 7:17.5

On the women’s side, The Bombers won six races in total when they went against William Smith College, Franklin and Marshall College and Mercyhurst. The varsity 8 boat won against William Smith with a time of 7:06.6, and the second varsity 8 boat won their race with a time of 7:35.9. The Herons beat the Bomber’s third varsity 8 boat 7:52.9 to 8:17.8.

The varsity 8 beat Mercyhurst 7:19.7 to 7:35.8. Against Franklin and Marshall, the Bombers won the second varsity 8 race 7:45.4 to 8:33.8. The Diplomats second varsity boat beat the Bombers’ third varsity boat 8:22.0 to 8:29.8.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will compete at 11 a.m. April 8-9 at Cayuga Inlet against several schools.