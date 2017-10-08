Advertisement
The Ithacan

October 8, 2017

Sports

Cross-country competes at the Houghton Invitational

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY AVERI PARECE
By — Contributing Writer
Published: October 8, 2017

The Blue and Gold competed at the Houghton Invitational Oct. 7. The men finished 8th out of 16 teams competing in the 8K, totaling 248 points. The women finished 10th out of 16, in the 6K with 235 points.

For the men, freshman Chris Singer was the top runner for the Bombers, finishing in 26th place with a time of 26:21.7, a personal best for him.

Sophomore Schafer Wilson crossed the finish line next for the team, placing 40th with a 26:50.9 time. Finishing 43rd was junior Daniel Hart, running a time of 26:56.6.  

Senior Chris Gutierrez placed 68th with a time of 27:37.8 and junior Owen Memelo placed 71st with a time of 27:50.2, rounding out the top five for the Bombers.

For the women, freshman Kelly Farrell finished 37th running a 25:05.8 and sophomore Maggie Nickerson finished 38th a time of 25:06.2.

The third runner crossing for the team was sophomore Maria Matkowski placing 45th with a time of 25:19.6. Behind her was junior Hailey Nase, finishing 55th with a time of 25:39.7.

Next for the Bombers was senior Georgia Caplen, finishing 60th with a time of 25:47.9, marking the top five for the team.

The next meet for the Bombers is the Principia Cowbell Classic- Pre-Nationals on Oct. 14. The women’s team begins at 11 a.m. and the men’s team begins at 12:15 p.m.

