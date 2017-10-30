Cross-country competes in first Liberty League Championship

In their first year in the Liberty League, the Ithaca College men’s and women’s cross country teams participated in the Liberty League Championships on Oct. 28, hosted by Vassar College, in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The women’s team placed first with 45 points. St. Lawrence University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute placed second and third place with 47 and 55 points, respectively.

The Blue and Gold took three out of the top four spots. Senior Taryn Cordani placed first by a minute with a time of 21:26.1. Coming in second with a time of 22:27.0 was senior Sierra Grazia. Senior Denise Ibarra placed fourth with a time of 23:03.9.

The men’s team did not do as well as the women, placing in fourth with 99 points.

Coming in about a minute and a half after the first place runner, sophomore Forest Stewart placed ninth, which was the highest for the Bombers. He had a time of 26:18.7.

Sophomores Christopher Tinti and Jeff Montgomery placed 18th and 19th, respectively, for the Blue and Gold. Tinti had a time of 26:48.5 while Montgomery ran a time of 26:51.2.

Members of each team will compete next at the NCAA Regional Championship at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Houghton College in Houghton, New York.