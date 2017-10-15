Cross-country participates in the Principia Cowbell Classic

The men’s and women’s cross-country teams competed in the Principia Cowbell Classic- Pre-Nationals Oct. 14. The women finished 10th out of 36 with 273 points in the 6K while the men finished 22nd out of 38 with 580 points in the 8K.

Leading the Blue and Gold was senior Taryn Cordani, who took home first place with a time of 20:45.46. Next for the Bombers was senior Sierra Grazia, finishing in 19th place with a time of 22:05.12. Also finishing in the top 50 was senior Denise Ibarra, who placed 48th with a time of 23:08.73.

Junior Emilie Mertz finished fourth for the Bombers, placing 112th with a time of 24:03.43. Closing out the top five was graduate student Kristin Lynn with a time of 24:13.90, placing 124th.

For the men, sophomore Forest Stewart crossed the line first for the Bombers, placing 77th with a time of 26:23.46. Behind him was sophomore Chris Tinti, who placed 117th with a time of 26:46.92.

Next was sophomore Jeff Montgomery who placed in 133rd with a time of 26:59.37. Not far behind was sophomore Pat Robertson who placed 140th with a time of 27:03.85.

Rounding out the top five was sophomore Garrett Bampos who placed 179th with a time of 27:31.59.

The next meet for the Bombers is the Liberty League Championship on Oct. 28. The women’s race starts at 11 a.m and the men’s race starts at noon.