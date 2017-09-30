Cross country places in the top 15 out of 42 teams

The men’s and women’s cross country team made a trip to Lehigh University for the Lehigh University Paul Short Run Sept. 29. The men’s team took 12th place out of 24 teams in the Brown 8K while the women’s team placed 14th out of 42 teams in the Gold 6K.

The top runner on the men’s side was sophomore Forest Stewart who placed 47th with a time of 25:42. Running closely behind Stewart was sophomore Jeff Montgomery in 49th place with a time of 25:43.

The third runner to cross for the men’s was sophomore Christopher Tinti in 67th with a time of 25:57. Shortly after Tinti came sophomore Patrick Robertson in 73rd place with a time of 26:01. To complete the top five for the men was junior John Blake in 100th place with a time of 26:21.

On the women’s side, senior Taryn Cordani led the scoring by placing 10th with a time of 20:14. The next to cross was senior Denise Ibarra in 230th place with a time of 22:29.

Next was graduate student Kristin Lynn in 274th place with a time of 23:30. Shortly behind Lynn came junior Emilie Mertz in 276th place with a time of 23:38. The fifth runner for the women was sophomore Sarah Rudge in 282nd place with a time of 23:48.



At the next meet, the men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete at the Houghton Invitational for the Pre-Regional meet on Oct. 7. in Houghton, New York. The men’s 8K race will begin at 11 a.m. and the women’s 6K race will start at 12 a.m.