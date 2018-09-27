Field hockey breaks winning streak against St. John Fisher

The Ithaca College women’s field hockey team was defeated by St. John Fisher College 1–0 in Rochester, New York on Sept. 26. The loss snaps the team’s six-game winning streak and drops their season record to 7–2.

Almost two minutes after halftime, the Cardinals’ sophomore forward Bre Socker scored the game’s only goal off an assist from senior forward Lauren Fazio.

The Blue and Gold took 12 total shots total, but were unable to make a goal off the Cardinals’ senior goalkeeper Ashley Maynard, who recorded six saves.

Junior Bomber goalkeeper Savanna Lenker recorded nine saves during the contest.

This season, the South Hill squad seemingly plays better at home with a 3–0, compared with a road record of 4–2. Still, the Blue and Gold are comfortable with a winning percentage above .500. In 2017, the South Hill squad only had seven wins total and has already matched that total this season.

The Bombers look to bounce back from this loss with their second Liberty League Conference game against University of Rochester at noon Sept. 29 in Rochester, New York.