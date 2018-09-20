Advertisement
The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 20, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Field Hockey defeats No. 20 SUNY Cortland

By — Contributing Writer
Published: September 20, 2018

The Ithaca College women’s field hockey team defeated nationally 20th-ranked SUNY Cortland 4–3 on the road Sept. 19. The victory is the team’s fifth straight win and improves their season record to 6–1.

The Bombers’ senior striker Maria McGloin scored the game’s first goal one minute and twelve seconds into the match. The goal was assisted by senior striker Meg Dowd.

Cortland senior forward Jessica Welsh scored the game’s next goal between the legs of junior Bomber goalkeeper Savanna Lenker. The Red Dragons added another goal to the board a minute later off the stick of junior midfielder Hannah Burchell.

With the score now 2–1 Cortland, the South Hill squad looked to even up the score. Three minutes later, sophomore striker Kristen Rafferty tied the game with a goal off an assist from senior midfielder Emily Vallee.

The Blue and Gold then took the lead four minutes before halftime when junior midfielder Kendall Keil scored the game’s fifth goal off an assist by Dowd.

Keil added to the Bombers’ lead by scoring her second goal of the game off an assist by McGloin. With less than ten minutes left, the Blue and Gold lead 4–2.

The Red Dragons snagged one more goal from senior forward Valerie Brillaud with less than three minutes remaining, but the South Hill squad was able to keep their lead throughout the rest of the game and come out on top 4–3.

The Blue and Gold look to continue their win streak against Union College at 1 p.m. Sep. 22 at Higgins Stadium.

 

