Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

October 29, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Field hockey defeats SUNY Brockport 6–2 at Higgins Stadium

Field hockey defeats SUNY Brockport 6–2 at Higgins Stadium
  SEAN DULLEA/THE ITHACAN
Senior midfielder Amanda Schell looks to protect the ball from freshman midfielder Jenna Croce of SUNY Brockport from reaching in. The Bombers defeated the Golden Eagles 6–2 at Higgins Stadium.
By — Staff Writer
Published: October 29, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s field hockey team defeated SUNY Brockport 6–2 Oct. 28 at Higgins Stadium. The game was the season finale for the Bombers, who finished with a record of 7–10.

The Bombers were in the midst of a seven-game losing streak entering the contest, and hoped to end the streak. They came out on fire as junior striker Maria McGloin scored within the first minute of the game, on a pass from junior striker Meg Dowd. Shortly after, Dowd would add one of her own when the ball deflected off of a Golden Eagle defender. After two minutes the score was already 2–0 for the Blue and Gold.

At around the 10-minute mark, Dowd tallied her second goal of the day. The play was started by sophomore striker Brooke Novello, who threaded the ball past a Golden Eagle defender, and fired it to Dowd, who onetimed the ball into the net. Brockport was not taking great care of the ball in the first half, and this, combined with the Bombers’ relentless pressure, was a lethal combination.

About eight minutes later, Dowd added another goal. Shortly after, senior striker Michaela Donohue went top shelf on a penalty shot, giving the Bombers a commanding 5–0 lead in the first half.

The second half was more even, as Brockport was able to put two on the board within the first seven minutes. The first goal was scored by Golden Eagles senior midfielder Kaitlin Croghan, and the second was scored by freshman midfielder Jenna Croce. While momentum appeared to shift towards Brockport, freshman goalkeeper Maddie Guerrier was able to shut it down the rest of the time, and earn her first collegiate win.

The Bombers added a sixth goal when McGloin was able to finish on her own rebound with 13:25 left to play. The score would not change, and the Bombers picked up a very big win. They had the shot advantage, 39–10. Bombers head coach Kaitlyn Wahila said she was very pleased with her team’s performance.

“It was a great way to end the season,” Wahila said. “We had a great first half, and really executed well. Meg Dowd and Maria McGloin were both very impressive today.”

The game today had plenty of sentimental value, as it was the last game of the season. For senior captains Michaela Donohue and Amanda Schell, this was their last time in the Bombers uniform.

“It never feels good to end a season, but I am so proud of our team, especially our two seniors,” Wahila said. “They left everything on the field, and both had tremendous careers.”

It is now time to look towards next season, where the Bombers hope to improve upon their 2017 record.

“I am looking forward to the future,” Wahila said. “We have some juniors who can really finish, and I think we are ready to do some damage.”

Latest Articles

Field hockey defeats SUNY Brockport 6–2 at Higgins Stadium

Field hockey defeats SUNY Brockport 6–2 at Higgins Stadium

By | Oct 29, 2017

Women’s soccer loses 1–0 game against RIT Oct. 25

Women’s soccer loses 1–0 game against RIT Oct. 25

By | Oct 29, 2017

Football shuts out Utica College 14–0 on the road

Football shuts out Utica College 14–0 on the road

By | Oct 29, 2017

Trending Stories

Former IC professor sues the college for $1 million over termination

Former IC professor sues the college for $1 million over termination

By , , | Oct 25, 2017

Barstool Ithaca raises questions about sports culture at IC

Barstool Ithaca raises questions about sports culture at IC

By | Oct 25, 2017

If I’m not a person of color, and I’m not white, then what am I?

The term “people of color” includes Asian Americans

By | Oct 21, 2015

Related Articles

Field hockey writes words of wisdom for inspiration

Field hockey writes words of wisdom for inspiration

By | Oct 25, 2017

Underclassmen look to strive for field hockey team

Underclassmen look to strive for field hockey team

By | Oct 11, 2017

SUNY Cortland shuts out IC field hockey 3–0 at home

SUNY Cortland shuts out IC field hockey 3–0 at home

By | Oct 3, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Amanda SchellBlue and GoldBombersBrooke NovelloField HockeyGolden EagleHiggins StadiumIthaca CollegeJenna CroceKaitlin CroghanMaddie GuerrierMaria McGloinMeg DowdMichaela DonohueSUNY-Brockport