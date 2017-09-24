Field hockey winning streak snapped by Union College

The Ithaca College women’s field hockey team lost to the Union College Dutchwomen 3–1 Sept. 23 at Frank Bailey Field in Schenectady, New York. With the loss, the Bombers fall to 4–3 overall and 0–1 in Liberty League play, while Union improves to 2–3 overall and 1–0 in the Liberty League.

Coming into the game, the South HIll squad was carrying momentum from a three-game win streak. The Bombers scored first when junior striker Meg Dowd scored with just over seven minutes played in the first half. The Blue and Gold outshot Union 11–1 in the first half, but Union first-year goalie Heather Poisson kept the Dutchwomen in the game with 10 saves, as the Bombers went into halftime with an 1–0 lead.

The Blue and Gold could not continue their hot start. The Dutchwomen came out firing after halftime and equalized with just over a minute and a half played, courtesy of a tap-in from junior Alexa Puleio.

Union then took the lead for good with less than 20 minutes to play when first-year forward Katherine Talacci scored off a penalty corner. Talacci also assisted Union’s first goal. The Dutchwomen then erased any doubt of a Bomber comeback when senior defender Marissa Tarashuk scored four minutes later on a penalty stroke.

The Bombers next game is at 5 p.m. Sept. 27, hosting Elmira College at Higgins Stadium.