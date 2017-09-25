Five women’s tennis players compete in Saratoga Springs

The Ithaca College women’s tennis team sent five players to Saratoga Springs, New York for their final tournament of the fall. Several strong performances were put on by the Bombers, but none were able to advance past the first day in the winners bracket.

The Blue and Gold entered four netters into the 64-player draw for singles. The Bombers also sent two doubles teams into the doubles draw.

Unfortunately, the Bombers were only able to capture one win on the day, as sophomore Brianna Ruback grabbed a win in the opening round over Charlotte Engebrecht of William Smith. Ruback dominated, winning her sets 6–2, 6–1. She advanced to take on the fourth overall seed, Kate Christensen out of Vassar College. Ruback was unable to keep up in the Round of 32 as she fell 6–0, 6–2.

Also competing in the singles draw were juniors Kathryn Shaffer and Taylor Ginestro, who both fell in the opening round. Freshman Sara Steinberg also competed in singles, however she was also unable to advance into the next round.

The Bombers’ two doubles teams were that of Ruback and Shaffer, along with Ginestro and junior Hannah Kasoff. Both tandems took to the courts in the round of 16, but were unable to advance any further as each fell 8–2. Ginestro and Kasoff were unable to defeat the fifth overall seed out of Vassar College. They also appeared later that day in the consolation bracket, where they again fell 8–2.

Day two had the Bombers competing in the consolation bracket in both singles and doubles. Both Ginestro and Steinberg took part in the second round, but were stopped short there. The Bombers’ doubles tandems each fell in round one of the consolation bracket.

The Bombers’ next match will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 against University of Rochester in Rochester, New York.