IC brings home third consecutive Cortaca Jug with win at MetLife Stadium

The Ithaca College football team defeated SUNY Cortland 32-20 the 61st Cortaca Jug game Nov. 16 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game broke the attendance record for a Division III football game with 45,161 people. It is the Bombers’ third Cortaca Jug win in a row.

It was a sunny and cloudless day in East Rutherford, but the temperature was a chilly 41 degrees. MetLife stadium was packed with fans of all ages sporting Bomber blue gear or Red Dragon red. The Jumbotrons showed footage of both teams shot by students over the past several months in preparation for the biggest Division III football game in history.

The Bombers maintained control in the first half, possessing the ball for 21:33 of the possible 30-minute half. They scored on their first possession of the game with an 80-yard drive. Senior quarterback Joe Germinerio rushed in for a 1-yard touchdown and freshman Nick Bahamonde completed on the extra point to give the Bombrers a 7–0 lead with just under nine minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Cortland were able to secure two first downs on their first drive, but senior quarterback Brett Segala fumbled the snap, and it was recovered by the Bombers’ senior defensive end John Hadac on the 40-yard line. However, the South Hill squad was plagued by penalties after the recovery and was pushed back as far as the 49-yard line. After Germinerio made an 11-yard rush on 3rd and 27, freshman kicker Nick Bahamonde took a 48-yard field goal attempt on fourth down, but he came up short for the first time all season when the kick missed wide right.

The first quarter ended after Cortland tacked Germinerio on a rush for no yards. Sophomore punter Brian Fallon punted for 25 yards and the Red Dragons took over on the 43-yard line. Senior running back Zach Tripodi carried the ball six yards for the touchdown, but the Bombers blocked the extra point to maintain a 7–6 lead with 10:18 remaining in the half.

The Bombers’ next scoring play came with approximately two minutes left in the first half. Germinerio rushed the ball in from the 1-yard line for his second touchdown of the day, but Bahamonde missed the extra point to make the score 13–6.

Cortland wide receiver Cole Burgess fumbled on the following drive, and the ball was recovered by junior cornerback Khiry Brown on the 30-yard line and returned to the 46. The Bombers drove downfield and Germinerio notched his third touchdown of the day on a 10-yard rush. Bahamonde’s extra point attempt was blocked for his second failed attempt of the day.

Bomber fans said they were optimistic after the first half. Freshman Tristan Read said he hoped the squad could improve on kicking and rush defense.

“We were a little rough on special teams,” Read said. “We played pretty well though. I’m too cold for really good analysis.”

David DeCamp ‘16 said he was most excited about the record-breaking attendance at the game.

“I used to play for Ithaca on the football team,” DeCamp said. “It’s been surreal because I think every Ithaca student, no matter if it’s your first year or you’re an alumni coming back from ten years ago, you’ve dreamed of this stage.”

The Bombers were able to keep the Red Dragons from doing much in their first drive of the second half, holding them to a three-and-out. The Bombers immediately stormed up the field and got the ball within striking distance. On fourth-and-one, the Bombers took a risk, and instead of rushing the ball or kicking a field goal, Germinerio lined up in the shotgun formation and hit senior wide receiver Will Gladney for a touchdown. Bahamonde made the extra point, and the Bombers extended their lead to 26–6.

Play slowed down for both squads in the middle of the third quarter, with neither able to get within field goal range. Germinerio took his first sack with just over two and a half minutes left in the quarter. Fallon sent a stellar 52-yard punt to the 12-yard line following the sack.

Segala broke through at the end of the third quarter after he completed an 80-yard pass to junior wide receiver Jason Carlock. Tripodi rushed the ball a yard into the endzone shortly after to cut the Bombers’ lead to 26–13 after the extra point was competed.

The Bombers struggled on their next drive, and a holding penalty put the squad at first and 30 from their own six-yard line. The third quarter ended with the South Hill squad facing a third and 24 at the start of the fourth. However, Germinerio immediately hit sophomore wide receiver Jacob Cooney for a 35-yard gain and a first down. The Bombers could not get into the endzone and took a field goal attempt, which Bahamonde missed. The drive left the Red Dragons with just over eight minutes to shrink the South Hill squad’s lead.

The Red Dragons had a strong next drive after Segala completed a 24-yard pass to Burgess. The drive finished with a three-yard rushing touchdown from Tripodi. After the extra point the score was 26–20 in favor of the South Hill squad.

The Bombers were able to move the ball upfield on their next drive, but were faced with a 3rd and six from Cortland’s 46-yard line, Germinerio hit junior wide receiver Andrew Vito with a pass that put the Blue and Gold up by 12 with just over three minutes remaining. The 2-point conversion that followed was no good.

The Red Dragons responded by driving into Bomber territory, but a pass from Segala was intercepted by sophomore cornerback Anthony Robinson, giving the Bombers possession with only 1:29 left. After the play, a small fight broke out, and Cortland senior offensive lineman Russell Howard received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for making contact with an official and was subsequently disqualified from the game.

The Bombers took a knee with the ball from there. The game ended with the Bombers winning 32–20. The Bombers finished with 195 rushing yards, 251 passing yards and held possession for 44:26. The Red Dragons finished with 89 rushing yards, 218 passing yards and 15:34 time of possession.

Fans came from across the country to experience the game from both the Cortland and Ithaca College camps. Rich Steiner ‘91 along with his wife, son, and daughter, flew to East Rutherford from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Steiner said it was his first Cortaca game since he graduated.

“It’s awesome, and I get to share it with my family,” he said. “It’s the best.”

Steiner’s 7-year-old daughter Eva said she didn’t know if she would be a Bomber in the future because of how cold it was at the game compared to the Florida climate she is used to.

Freshman Jeremy Goldstein said the experience was especially exciting for him as a fan of the New York Giants.

“I love coming here for Giants games, but coming here to see Ithaca is a whole new experience and I love it,” Goldstein said.

The game also gave alumni the opportunity to connect with old friends from their college days. A group of women from the Class of 1997 said they met up all together for the first time in 22 years.

“We were so excited to see each other,” Amy Miller ‘97 said. “It’s a great venue and it’s something we could look forward to and all feel apart of. We wanted to revert back to our IC days.”

Contributing writer Connor Glunt contributed reporting to this story.