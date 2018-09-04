Advertisement
Sports

Football defeats Saint Vincent 38–14 in their home opener

By — Assistant Sports Editor
Published: September 3, 2018

The Ithaca College football team defeated Saint Vincent College 34–18 in its season opener Sept. 1 at Butterfield Stadium.

The Bombers struggled early in the game, with sophomore quarterback Wahid Nabi throwing an interception that set up the Bearcats for an easy 3-yard touchdown run.

While the offense still struggled to find its footing in the first half, the defense delivered a dominating performance. With 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Bearcats sophomore quarterback Aaron Austin fumbled, and the ball was recovered by senior defensive end Brian Gill, who took it back 28 yards for the score. Gill also chipped in 1.5 sacks.

Senior captain linebacker Pat Minogue also returned a fumble for a touchdown. Minogue also led the team in tackles with nine.

The offense picked up steam in the 2nd quarter as well, as Isaiah D’Haiti was able to punch the ball in from one yard out. The Blue and Gold would lead 247 entering halftime.

The offense carried that momentum into the second half as Nabi completed two touchdown passes to junior wide receiver Will Gladney and sophomore wide receiver Hayden Frey. Nabi would finish the day 20 for 36 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Next week, the Blue and Gold faces off against the No. 6 ranked The College at Brockport at 1 p.m. Sept 8. at Butterfield Stadium.

 

