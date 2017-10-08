Football defeats University of Rochester 46–6

The Ithaca College football team defeated the University of Rochester Yellowjackets 46–6 Oct. 7 at Fauver Stadium. The Bombers were never behind as they scored 27 points in the first half, led by sophomore running back Isaiah D’haiti’s two rushing touchdowns and 102 rushing yards.

D’haiti scored his first touchdown of the game on a three yard run putting the Bombers up 40–0 late in the third quarter then capitalized again in the fourth quarter with an 80-yard run.

The matchup was the Bombers’ first meeting with the University of Rochester in Ithaca football history. The win is the Bombers’ third straight as they remain undefeated in the Liberty League and 3–2 overall.

The Bombers’ defense and offense were both potent in the game. The offense accumulated 455 total yards during the game, while the defense only allowed 228 total yards including just 83 passing yards.

The Bombers defense shined bright in the game, with one interception, one fumble recovered and two blocked punts, one of which was returned for a touchdown by junior linebacker Ryan Bronson.

Head coach Dan Swanstrom said that they studied in the Yellowjacket’s punt formations and took advantage of their holes.

“Coach Trahan did a nice job at breaking down their punt team,” Swanstrom said. “He really felt there were some things we could exploit and he was right.”

Bronson also caught the interception for the Bombers at the end of the third quarter. He said that the defense that was prepared for Saturday’s match is what led them to such a defensively sound game.

“Our week of preparation was key,” Bronson said. “We were focused, worked hard and when it came to the time to play we were ready.”

The Bombers’ opened the scoring with an early touchdown on their second drive of the game. Freshman quarterback Wahid Nabi found sophomore wide receiver Will Gladney for an 18-yard touchdown. Gladney had five receptions of 69 receiving yards and one touchdown in the game.

The South Hill squad’s next game will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 for another Liberty League battle against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.