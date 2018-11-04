Football wins fourth straight game by defeating Hobart

The Ithaca College football team defeated Hobart College 10–3 in its Liberty League Conference matchup Nov. 3.

The Bombers started the game with a slow start compared to the Statesmen, but then picked things up in the second half. In the first half, the Blue and Gold only totaled 96 yards of offense.

The South Hill squad trailed 3–0 in the first half after a field goal made by Hobart sophomore kicker Kyle Hackett.

The offense picked up for the Blue and Gold during the third quarter of the game. Around three minutes into the third quarter, junior running back Kendall Anderson made it into the endzone, putting the Bombers up 6–3. With freshman kicker Brian Fallon’s successful extra point, the Bombers led 7–3 with 2:43 left in the third quarter.

The Bombers continued to lead the game heading into the fourth quarter. With 10:56 left in the game, Fallon completed a 19-yard field goal, moving the Bombers’ lead to 10–3. The South Hill squad’s defense was able to keep the Statesmen out of the endzone for the rest of the quarter.

At the end of regulation, the Bombers were still up 10–3, securing their win.

Sophomore quarterback Wahid Nabi completed 15–25 passes for 118 yards. Junior wide receiver Will Gladney broke the all-time receptions record at the college with seven receptions for 44 yards. He passes Dan Ruffrage ’12, who finished with 151 receptions throughout his collegiate career.

The Bombers now move to 7–2 on the season so far. The South Hill squad will look for its eighth win this season when they face SUNY Cortland in the 60th Annual Cortaca Jug at noon Nov.10 in Cortland, New York.