Golf kicks off spring season with loss to SUNY Cortland

The Ithaca College women’s golf team traveled south to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with hopes of finding better course conditions for their spring break trip. The Bombers played two different schools over the course of their trip.

The Blue and Gold kicked off their trip with a match against SUNY Cortland March 13. In the team’s first match in five months, the South Hill squad fell to Cortland 3.5–1.5.

The Red Dragons won three of the five head to head matchups, while Bomber sophomore Peyton Greco grabbed the lone win for the college and senior Kyra Denish tied with Cortland senior Anna Haley.

The next day, the Bombers faced off against Marywood University and SUNY Cortland once again in the Barefoot Shootout.

The Blue and Gold took second in the match, finishing by shooting a total 84 strokes over par. Cortland secured a first place finish with 73 strokes over par.

Senior Indiana Jones shot an 87 (+15) to secure second place. Greco did not finish far behind, ending the day by posting a 91 (+19) to tie for third place.

The Bombers’ next match will be against Vassar College for the Vassar Invitational April 14 in Poughkeepsie, New York.