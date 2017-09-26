Golf places 6th at the Mount Holyoke Invitational

For their third tournament of the fall circuit, the Ithaca College golf team finished in 6th place in South Hadley, Massachusetts Sept. 23–24 at the Mount Holyoke Invitational.

The tournament was played at The Orchards Golf Club, home of the 2004 Women’s U.S. Open Championship, which made for a challenging two days on the links. However, the Bombers finished the two-round event in sixth place with a team score of an 84-over-par 660.

On day one, the unwelcome presence of a noticeable breeze made the already daunting Orchards Golf Club that much more difficult. Through eighteen holes the Blue and Gold were led by senior Kyra Denish, who scored a season-best 78 (+6) thanks to an incredible 37 (+1) on the back nine that left her just four strokes off the lead. Her stellar performance carried the Bombers to a team score of 330 (+42), good for fifth place out of the 19 teams.

On day two, the Bombers proved their consistency, shooting another combined score of 330 (+42). Sophomore Peyton Greco and senior Indiana Jones carried the team with scores of 77 (+5) and 80 (+8), respectively. Greco’s 77 was a career-best.

The Bombers’ combined 36-hole score of 660 (+84) was 57 shots off of the pace of winners Williams College, who carded a 603 (+27).

The Bombers now turn their attention to the close-to-home Martin-Wallace Invitational Sept. 30–Oct. 1 at the Cortland Country Club.