The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

September 11, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Golf places sixth at the St. Lawrence Invitational

  CAITIE IHRIG/THE ITHACAN
By — Contributing Writer
Published: September 11, 2017

The Ithaca College golf team opened up its season Sept. 9 and 10 with a sixth place finish out of 12 teams at the St. Lawrence Invitational in Canton, New York.

The tworound event at the Oliver D. Appleton Golf Course saw solid performances across the entire Bombers roster. On day one, the Blue and Gold were led by senior Indiana Jones and sophomore Peyton Greco, who both shot a team low 78, for 7 over par. It was Greco’s career best round, and she had 14 pars during the round. After day one, the Bombers had 326 total strokes, which is 42 over par, good enough for sixth place.

The Bombers proved to be consistent on day two, as they slightly improved their score to 324, for 40 over par. This time they were led by senior Kyra Denish, who had a team best of 79 total stokes, which is 8 over par. Greco and Jones finished tied for 17th on the individual leaderboard, while Denish checked at 21st on the leaderboard.

The South Hill squad finished the tournament with a team score of 650 stokes, for 82 over par, which trailed winners New York University by 61 shots.

The Bombers will look to ride this momentum when they compete in the William Smith Invitational on Sept. 16 and 17 in Geneva, New York.

