Golf spring season opener at the Vassar College Invitational

The Ithaca College women’s golf team opened up their spring season by playing in the Vassar College Invitational April 8 and 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York. The Blue and Gold placed fourth out of 12 teams with a total of 653, finishing 77 strokes over par.

Senior Kimberly Wong led for the Bombers, placing first overall in the tournament. Wong had scores of 76 both days, which is 4 over par, and finished with a total of 152 strokes. She won the individual medalist honors.

Junior Indiana Jones placed fourth for the South Hill squad. She finished day one with 77 strokes, 5 over par, and day two with 78 strokes, 6 over par. Jones’ final total was 155.

Finishing tied for 31st was junior Kyra Denish with a two day combined score of 172. She finished day one 13 over par with 85 total strokes, and day two 15 over par with 87 total strokes.

Junior Lauren Saylor tied for 35th. She has scores of 87 strokes both days, which is 15 over par. Saylor finished the tournament with a score of 174

Tied for 49th was freshman Peyton Greco. She was the highest scoring golfer for the Bombers, so her scores were dropped from the team’s total. Greco had 92 strokes at the end of day one, which is 20 over par. She was the only Bomber to drop her score on day two. She had 90 strokes, which is 18 over par.

The South Hill squad will compete in the Amherst College Invitational April 15 and 16 in Amherst, Massachusetts.