The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

February 11, 2018   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

Gymnastics finishes second at Cornell Big Red Invitational

Gymnastics finishes second at Cornell Big Red Invitational
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY SAM FULLER
By — Staff Writer
Published: February 11, 2018

The Ithaca College gymnastics team broke the program’s three-team program record with a score of 191.475. The performance led the Bombers to a second place finish at the Cornell Big Red Invitational.

The Bombers also broke program records on the uneven bars and floor exercises, scoring a 47.475 for the bars and 48.475 in the floor exercise in what was a historic day for the team.

Senior Danielle Maffuid led the team on the uneven bars with a score of 9.575, which was a personal best for her. Two other Bombers’ gymnasts set personal records on uneven bars. Junior Haley Lyons and sophomore Elyse Ryden recorded scores of 9.300 and 9.500, respectively.

The team scored a 48.475 in the floor exercise with junior Victoria Gery leading the Bombers with a stellar score of 9.875, which was a personal best. Junior Carolyn Nichols also competed in the floor exercise and finished with a score of 9.725.

The team scored a total 47.925 on the balance beam. The Blue and Gold were led by sophomore Paige Landes, who scored a 9.800 in the event, a score that tied a program record. Freshman Katie Holcomb finished in sixth place on the balance beam with a score of 9.675.

On the vault, the South Hill squad scored a 47.500. The Blue and Gold were led by Nichols in this event as her score of 9.675 earned her a fourth place finish. Sophomore Baylie Trammel and senior Kaylee Pacunas tied for seventh in the event with a score of 9.525.

The next meet for the Blue and Gold is the Cortland “Rumble and Tumble” meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 in Ben Light Gymnasium.

