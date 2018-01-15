Gymnastics finishes second at West Chester Quad Meet

The Ithaca College gymnastics team started the season off by finishing in second place at the West Chester Quad Meet with a score of 186.150 points. The Bombers beat Ursinus College and Springfield College, but fell to Division II West Chester University by 3.675 points.

The Blue and Gold finished third in vault and uneven bars, while finishing in second for the balance beam and floor exercises.

In total, nine Bombers gymnasts recorded Top-10 individual finishes in their events. Two of the nine to finish in the Top-10 were senior Melissa Hollrigl and junior Carolyn Nichols who both recorded two Top-10 finishes.

Hollrigl finished tied for 10th on the vault. She also finished tied for third on the floor exercise with a score of 9.550 which was her personal best.

Nichols took home second place in the vault exercise with a score of 9.625. She also claimed seventh place in the floor exercise with a score of 9.475.

The uneven bars was the toughest event for all four schools throughout the day while only 12-of-24 gymnasts were able to secure a score better than nine points. Sophomore Baylie Trammell earned a fifth place finish on the uneven bars with a score of 9.450. The only other South Hill squad gymnast to finish in the Top-10 was senior Kendra Balcerak, who finished tied for 10th with a score of 9.050.

The South Hill squad scored well on the balance beam, having 4-of-6 athletes register scores in the Top-10. Senior Hannah Donnelly led all Bombers with a score of 9.700, good enough for sixth place.

The Blue and Gold will face SUNY Brockport at 3 p.m. on Jan. 21 in Ben Light Gymnasium.