The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 2, 2017

Sports

Gymnastics has three members compete in NCGA Nationals

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY SAM FULLER
Staff Writer
Published: April 2, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s gymnastics team had three members compete at the NCGA Division III National Event Finals in Stout, Wisconsin. The meet concluded the 2017 season for the Bombers. Junior Kendra Balcerak, sophomore Carolyn Nichols and freshman Baylie Trammell competed for individual titles on the balance beam, vault and uneven bars, respectively.

Nichols tied for third on vault with a score of 9.6500, earning her All-American status. She is the 12th gymnast in the program to be named All-American on vault. It was the highest placing on vault since 2006 when Kelly Stevison also took third place in the event.

On the uneven bars, Trammell finished 13th, posting a score of 9.4500, and Balcerek was 14th on the balance beam, scoring 9.000.

