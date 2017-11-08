Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

November 8, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

How IC Sports: Junior volleyball player Tara Stilwell

By — Podcast Editor
Published: November 8, 2017

On this week’s episode of “How IC Sports”, Samantha Cavalli and Nick Friend sat down with junior libero and defensive specialist Tara Stilwell to talk about the volleyball team’s success and their upcoming Liberty League Conference championship. Also on the show, from VIC Radio’s “Third String”, Emma Beltrandi joins us along with our podcast editor and producer Kendyl Bennett. Topics this week included the recent NFL trades, the recent college football top 25, World Series reactions and if the Warriors and Cavs should be worried.

Latest Articles

How IC Sports: Junior volleyball player Tara Stilwell

How IC Sports: Junior volleyball player Tara Stilwell

By | Nov 8, 2017

Deja View: Thor: Ragnarok and our hopes for Marvel’s future

Deja View: Thor: Ragnarok and our hopes for Marvel’s future

By | Nov 8, 2017

Deja View: Dame D.O.L.L.A and being a part time artist

Deja View: Dame D.O.L.L.A and being a part time artist

By | Nov 8, 2017

Trending Stories

Sorry, no posts could be found.

Related Articles

How IC Sports: Jesse Chen and Matt Hornick

How IC Sports: Jesse Chen and Matt Hornick

By | Oct 30, 2017

How IC Sports: Sophomore goalie Max Lichtenstein

How IC Sports: Sophomore goalie Max Lichtenstein

By | Oct 13, 2017

How IC Sports: Senior running back Tristan Brown

How IC Sports: Senior running back Tristan Brown

By | Oct 7, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Cleveland CavaliersEmma BeltrandiGolden State WarriorsHouston AstrosJimmy GaroppoloKendyl BennettLos Angeles DodgersMiami DolphinsNBANCAAOhio StatePenn StateSamantha CavalliSkidmore CollegeTara StilwellUniversity of Alabama