How IC Sports: Junior volleyball player Tara Stilwell

On this week’s episode of “How IC Sports”, Samantha Cavalli and Nick Friend sat down with junior libero and defensive specialist Tara Stilwell to talk about the volleyball team’s success and their upcoming Liberty League Conference championship. Also on the show, from VIC Radio’s “Third String”, Emma Beltrandi joins us along with our podcast editor and producer Kendyl Bennett. Topics this week included the recent NFL trades, the recent college football top 25, World Series reactions and if the Warriors and Cavs should be worried.