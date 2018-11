Hosts Cal Dymowski and Kaitlin Maniscalo are joined by freshman defender Thomas Pierce from the men’s soccer team. The trio talk about his game-winning goal in the team’s recent Liberty League Quarterfinal 1-0 win over Skidmore, his unique celebration after, playing with a dozen staples in his head and why he says their next opponent, RPI, should be ‘scared’.

Listen to our podcasts on iTunes, SoundCloud, Spotify and Google Play!