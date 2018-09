In this week’s episode of “How IC Sports,” hosts Cal Dymowski and Kaitlin Maniscalco chat with senior soccer player Shoshana Bedrosian. The trio talk about the team’s 5–0 start, not having captains on the team, the difference between having a male and female head coach and of course, their favorite Starburst flavors.

You can subscribe to our podcasts on iTunes here and SoundCloud here.