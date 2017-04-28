IC baseball defeats SUNY Oneonta on the road 19–3.

The Ithaca College baseball team traveled to Oneonta, New York, April 26 to take on SUNY Oneonta in a nonconference game. The Bombers returned to Ithaca with a win against the Red Dragons 19–3.

In the top of the first inning, the Blue and Gold took a very big, but early lead on Oneonta. The South Hill squad scored 13 runs on 11 hits.

Sophomore outfielder Sam Little hit a single to bring home sophomore utility player Webb Little as the first run of the game for the Bombers.

Senior catcher Ryan Henchey hit another base hit for the Bombers, which allowed senior shortstop Trevor Thompson to score.

Sophomore pitcher Andrew Bailey and sophomore catcher Adam Gallagher each had a single of their own to bring in two more runs.

Sophomore outfielder Matt Carey had a two-run single, which scored Bailey and Gallagher, to put the Bombers up 6–0 after a walk to junior outfielder Domenic Boresta.

Senior second baseman Josh Savacool hit double to bring in two more runs. Following Savacool’s double, singles from Webb Little and Thompson gave the Bombers a 10-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Red Dragons were able to bring in two runs, making the score now 14–2. They were also able to score in the bottom of the fifth inning, and that would be the last time the Red Dragons scored for the rest of the game.

The Bombers game against SUNY Cortland was at 4 p.m. April 27 in Cortland, New York.