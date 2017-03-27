Advertisement
Sports

IC men’s lacrosse defeats Utica College 19–2

By — Staff Writer
Published: March 26, 2017

The third nationally ranked Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team continued their winning ways on March 25, defeating rival Utica College Pioneers 192. The Bombers are now 8–0 overall and have a 2–0 conference record.

The Bombers started hot out of the gate, scoring the the game’s first four goals and taking a commanding 4–0 lead in a little under seven minutes of play in the first quarter.

Utica pulled one back 46 seconds later as senior defenseman Tyler Nicolaus went unassisted to the net to make it a 4–1 game.

The Blue and Gold responded with a solo effort of their own as junior attack Kaelan Fitzpatrick sliced home a shot with under five minutes to play in the first and put the Bombers up 5–1.

After sophomore midfielder Josh Della Puca scored a goal to close the first quarter, Utica hit back again, this time Nicolaus finding fellow senior midfielder Brickman House for the goal to cut the Utica deficit to 7–2.

The Bombers offensive assault continue, ending the first half on a 4–0 run in which all four goals were scored by different players.

Eight South Hill Squad members snagged goals in the first half, with Della Puca grabbing a hat trick and senior captain John Januszkiewicz netting two, to give the Blue and Gold an 11–2 halftime lead.

The second half was strong for the Bombers, as senior goalkeeper Jack Deragon commanded a defense that held the Pioneers scoreless, forcing 14 turnovers and scooping up 23 ground balls.

The offense kept ticking, as the Bombers claimed eight more goals to seize the win 19–2.

Deragon added eight saves in the Blue and Gold’s stellar defensive effort, and junior attack Jake Cotton dished out a season-high six assists while also adding a goal, and Della Puca tallied four assists along with his first-half hat trick.

Senior midfielder Grant Osadchey also contributed nine faceoff wins for the Bombers.

The South Hill Squad is back in action against SUNY Cortland at 7 p.m. on March 29 in Cortland, New York.

Cal Dymowski can be reached at jdymowski@ithaca.edu or via Twitter: @CalDymowski

The Ithaca College men’s lacrosse team defeated Empire 8 rivals Utica College 19–2 in Utica, New York.

