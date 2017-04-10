Advertisement
The Ithacan

April 10, 2017

Sports

IC men’s tennis loses tough battle to TCNJ 7–2

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
Staff Writer
Published: April 10, 2017

The Ithaca College men’s tennis team fell to the 30th ranked The College of New Jersey in a 7–2 decision April 8. The loss drops the men’s record to 6–4 on the season, with all four of their losses coming from non-conference opponents.

The Bombers walked away from the singles portion of the match with two victories in the fourth flight and second flight matches. Freshman Max Prestwich came away with a two-set victory in his fourth flight match.

Prestwich outlasted his opponent in the tiebreak of the first set, winning the set 7–6. In the second set, Prestwich continued to ride his momentum and cruised to a 6–2 victory in the second set.

Sophomore Wes Davis also came away with a victory in the second flight match. He overwhelmed his opponent in the first set with a 6–3 victory then dominated the second set, winning 6–2, claiming his sixth singles win of the year in straight sets.

The doubles portion of the match was a closely contested battle with both the second flight and third flight matches going to tiebreaks. The second ranked pair of Davis and junior Lorenzo Viguie-Ramos went the distance but could not come away as victors, losing 9–7 in the tiebreakers and 8–7 in the match.

The Bombers are back in action at 4 p.m. April 14 as they host St. John Fisher College on the Wheeler Tennis Courts in Ithaca, New York.

