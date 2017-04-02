Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 2, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

IC men’s tennis sweeps Elmira College 9–0 on the road

By — Staff Writer
Published: April 2, 2017

The Ithaca College men’s tennis won 9–0 over Elmira College at the Murray Athletic Center. The Bombers improved to 5–3 overall, leaving Elmira 4–4 overall.

The Blue and Gold started the match with two automatic points because Elmira was unable to play third flight doubles and sixth flight singles.

Fighting for the next points of the match was first flight doubles pair sophomore Sam McGrath and senior Nathan Wolf, and second flight doubles freshman Max Prestwich and sophomore Stefan Lazarevic.

McGrath and Wolf captured an 8–2 victory over junior Yaniv Kogan and freshman Anthony Colavito of the Soaring Eagles. Prestwich and Lazarevic defeated junior Patrick Tracey and freshman Stephen Gervase 8–3.

Momentum from doubles play helped the Bombers pave the way for strong singles play. The Bombers received wins from all singles flights.

Sophomore Garrett Boleslav defeated sophomore Jordan Curtis with a pair of 6–0 sets to give the Bombers the start to singles play. Following Boleslav was freshman Liam Spiegel with two 6–1 victories over Gervase of the Soaring Eagles.

The top three flights ended in favor for the Bombers, as well. Top flight freshman Colten Lavery defeated Colavito 6–1, 6–2, and third flight Lazarevic defeated Kogan 6–4, 6–1.

Wolf of the second flight fought in a close match for the Blue and Gold. Wolf defeated Tracey in a third-set tiebreaker.

Wolf fell in the first set 3–6 but came back with a strong 6–2 win to turn it around. The third set ended in a 10–5 decision after Wolf gained the lead early in the set.

The Bombers return to action at 4 p.m. on April 5 at home when they welcome Empire 8 opponent Houghton College.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

The men’s tennis team defeated Empire 8 rivals Elmira College 9–0 in the opening round of conference play.

IC men’s tennis sweeps Elmira College 9–0 on the road

By | Apr 2, 2017

The women’s lacrosse team continues their winning streak after today’s win against Empire 8 rivals St. John Fisher College 12–9.

Women’s lacrosse defeated St. John Fisher College 12–9

By | Apr 2, 2017

IC men’s lacrosse suffers their second overtime loss on the road to Steven’s Institute of Technology 11–10.

Men’s lacrosse loses to Stevens in overtime 11–10

By | Apr 1, 2017

Trending Stories

Personal Essay: Reflecting on Cuba’s revolutionary history

Personal Essay: Reflecting on Cuba’s revolutionary history

By | Mar 29, 2017

IC theater Instagram hacked to display Confederate flag icon

IC theater Instagram hacked to display Confederate flag icon

By | Mar 29, 2017

Liquor Authority increasing sweeps at bars in New York State

Liquor Authority increasing sweeps at bars in New York State

By , | Mar 29, 2017

Related Articles

The IC men’s tennis team loses to Hobart College 7–2

The IC men’s tennis team loses to Hobart College 7–2

By | Mar 24, 2017

Men’s tennis seeks revenge against Stevens Institute

Men’s tennis seeks revenge against Stevens Institute

By | Mar 1, 2017

Tennis splits matches against St. Lawrence University

Tennis splits matches against St. Lawrence University

By | Feb 26, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Anthony ColavitoBlue and GoldBombersColten LaveryElmira CollegeGarrett BoleslavHoughton CollegeJordan CurtisLiam SpiegelMax PrestwichMens TennisNathan WolfPatrick TraceySam McGrathSoaring EaglesStefan LazarevicStephen GervaseYaniv Kogan