IC men’s tennis sweeps Elmira College 9–0 on the road

The Ithaca College men’s tennis won 9–0 over Elmira College at the Murray Athletic Center. The Bombers improved to 5–3 overall, leaving Elmira 4–4 overall.

The Blue and Gold started the match with two automatic points because Elmira was unable to play third flight doubles and sixth flight singles.

Fighting for the next points of the match was first flight doubles pair sophomore Sam McGrath and senior Nathan Wolf, and second flight doubles freshman Max Prestwich and sophomore Stefan Lazarevic.

McGrath and Wolf captured an 8–2 victory over junior Yaniv Kogan and freshman Anthony Colavito of the Soaring Eagles. Prestwich and Lazarevic defeated junior Patrick Tracey and freshman Stephen Gervase 8–3.

Momentum from doubles play helped the Bombers pave the way for strong singles play. The Bombers received wins from all singles flights.

Sophomore Garrett Boleslav defeated sophomore Jordan Curtis with a pair of 6–0 sets to give the Bombers the start to singles play. Following Boleslav was freshman Liam Spiegel with two 6–1 victories over Gervase of the Soaring Eagles.

The top three flights ended in favor for the Bombers, as well. Top flight freshman Colten Lavery defeated Colavito 6–1, 6–2, and third flight Lazarevic defeated Kogan 6–4, 6–1.

Wolf of the second flight fought in a close match for the Blue and Gold. Wolf defeated Tracey in a third-set tiebreaker.

Wolf fell in the first set 3–6 but came back with a strong 6–2 win to turn it around. The third set ended in a 10–5 decision after Wolf gained the lead early in the set.

The Bombers return to action at 4 p.m. on April 5 at home when they welcome Empire 8 opponent Houghton College.