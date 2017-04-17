Advertisement
April 17, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

IC softball sweeps doubleheader against Stevens

  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 17, 2017

The Ithaca softball team traveled to Hoboken, New Jersey April 15 to take on their Empire 8 foe the Stevens Institute of Technology Ducks.

The Bombers pushed their win streak to five when they defeated the Ducks 9–0 in game one. They made six straight victories later in the day when they defeated the Ducks 5–2 in game two.

The second victory gave the Bombers their third straight sweep in doubleheaders. With the wins, the Bombers move to 18–6 on the season and 9–1 in conference play.

The Blue and Gold’s offense wasted no time getting runners on base. After junior left fielder Allie Colleran was hit by a pitch, senior right fielder Jessie Fleck doubled to get two runners in scoring position. Colleran was able to score the first run of the game after sophomore first baseman Alex Wright grounded out to second base.

The Bombers were able to break things open in the third inning, scoring five runs. After a fielding error and a pair of hits, the bases were loaded for the Bombers.

Sophomore third baseman Vanessa Brown singled to bring home a run, and after a walk brought Fleck home, sophomore shortstop Hannah Anderson doubled home two more runs.

The Bombers would knock three more runs in the game, including two in the top of the sixth inning. The game ended after six innings, with the Ducks unable to muster a single run.

Sophomore pitcher Haley Congdon picked up the win for the Bombers, letting up seven hits over six scoreless innings. The win was Congdon’s ninth this season.

Game two was much closer, but the Bombers were able to hold the Ducks to only six hits en route to a 5–2 victory.

The second game began much like the first did, with the Bombers getting on the board in the first inning. With two outs and two runners on base, freshman utility player Shannon Grage doubled home a pair of runs to give the Bombers an early 2–0 lead. Ithaca would tack on another run in the third inning to push the lead to three.

The Ducks responded in the third inning on a fielding error by the Bombers to get on the board for the first time in the series. The Bombers were able to minimize the damage, getting the next batter to ground out.

The South Hill squad had an opportunity to break things open in the top of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs. Sophomore second baseman Nikkey Skuraton delivered, singling home a run to make it 4–1. Colleran walked in the next at-bat to make it 5–1.

With their backs against the wall and two outs, senior third baseman Emily Sellitti tripled to give the Ducks some life. Freshman left fielder Samantha Schattin singled Sellitti home in next at bat, but the Bombers got the next batter to ground out and end the game.

Freshman pitcher Emily Holden went seven strong innings, letting up seven hits and two runs while collecting three strikeouts. With the win, Holden moves to 7–1 on the season.

The Bombers next game will be at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. April 18 against the Oneonta Red Dragons in a doubleheader.

Comments

