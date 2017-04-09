IC women’s tennis loses match against TCNJ 7–2

The Ithaca College women’s tennis team hit the courts in Ewing, New Jersey for a non-conference match-up against The College of New Jersey. Unfortunately, the Bombers lost 2–7 against the Lions on their opponent’s home courts.

One of the two victories the Blue and Gold received on the day was from first–flight doubles, senior Haley Kusak and sophomore Caroline Dunn. Kusak and Dunn defeated junior pair Maddy Stoner and Brittany Reedman 8–3.

Second and third doubles flights for the Bombers were defeated 8–2 respectively.

Singles play for the South Hill squad was not enough to overcome the power of the Lions for a win.

Dunn at third–flight singles took home the only win for singles on the day defeating senior Katie Buchbinder. The match went into three sets where Dunn won the first set 7–5 but lost the second 2–6 to send it into a third set. Dunn solidified the win with a 7–6 victory in the last set.

All other Bombers fell to opponents in two–set matches.

The Bombers are now 13–5 overall and the Lions are 10–2. The Blue and Gold gear up for their next match hoping to turn things at 1 p.m. April 15 when they welcome Hamilton College.