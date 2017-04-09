Advertisement
Advertisement

The Ithacan

  •  

Accuracy • Independence • Integrity

April 9, 2017   |   Ithaca, NY

Sports

IC women’s tennis loses match against TCNJ 7–2

IC women’s tennis loses match against TCNJ 7–2
  PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY CONNOR LANGE
By — Staff Writer
Published: April 9, 2017

The Ithaca College women’s tennis team hit the courts in Ewing, New Jersey for a non-conference match-up against The College of New Jersey. Unfortunately, the Bombers lost 2–7 against the Lions on their opponent’s home courts.

One of the two victories the Blue and Gold received on the day was from firstflight doubles, senior Haley Kusak and sophomore Caroline Dunn. Kusak and Dunn defeated junior pair Maddy Stoner and Brittany Reedman 8–3.

Second and third doubles flights for the Bombers were defeated 8–2 respectively.

Singles play for the South Hill squad was not enough to overcome the power of the Lions for a win.

Dunn at thirdflight singles took home the only win for singles on the day defeating senior Katie Buchbinder. The match went into three sets where Dunn won the first set 7–5 but lost the second 2–6 to send it into a third set. Dunn solidified the win with a 7–6 victory in the last set.

All other Bombers fell to opponents in twoset matches.

The Bombers are now 13–5 overall and the Lions are 10–2. The Blue and Gold gear up for their next match hoping to turn things at 1 p.m. April 15 when they welcome Hamilton College.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles

IC women’s tennis loses match against TCNJ 7–2

IC women’s tennis loses match against TCNJ 7–2

By | Apr 9, 2017

The men’s lacrosse team defeated Nazareth College on the road to end their two-game losing streak in come back style.

Men’s lacrosse comes back with win over Nazareth College

By | Apr 9, 2017

Track and field teams compete at Coach P Invitational

Track and field teams compete at Coach P Invitational

By | Apr 9, 2017

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Stories

BREAKING: Ithaca College faculty union ratifies contract

BREAKING: Ithaca College faculty union ratifies contract

By | Apr 7, 2017

Tennis player battles on the court for sentimental reasons

Tennis player battles on the court for sentimental reasons

By | Apr 5, 2017

Professor cooks cuisine to understand medieval history

Professor cooks cuisine to understand medieval history

By | Apr 4, 2017

Related Articles

Ithaca College men’s tennis sweeps Houghton College 9–0

Ithaca College men’s tennis sweeps Houghton College 9–0

By | Apr 6, 2017

Tennis player battles on the court for sentimental reasons

Tennis player battles on the court for sentimental reasons

By | Apr 5, 2017

Women’s tennis comes up short against Rochester 9–0

Women’s tennis comes up short against Rochester 9–0

By | Apr 4, 2017

Comments

Related Topics

Blue and GoldBombersBrittany ReedmanCaroline DunnHaley KusakHamilton CollegeKatie BuchbinderLionsMaddy StonerSouth Hill squadThe College of New JerseyWomen's Tennis