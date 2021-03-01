Liberty League to resume conference competition this spring

The Liberty League announced March 1 that there will be athletic competition this spring after canceling fall and winter sports for the 2020–21 academic year.

The presidents of the Liberty League unanimously voted in support of holding league competition no earlier than March 26. The announcement also introduced the league’s return–to–play protocols, which include those put in place by the NCAA and the league’s own. The document covers COVID-19 testing protocols, attestation, response to positive tests and contact tracing, contest cancellation, non-conference competition, season cancellation, risk mitigation protocol, host and visiting school responsibilities, hygiene suggestions and protocols for specific on-field roles like coaches, officials and healthcare providers.

Ithaca College athletics schedules will be shortened and will consist of Liberty League members with some non-conference opponents following guidelines similar to those established by the college.

The Bombers will be able to begin competition the weekend of March 19. The news impacts men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s rowing, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, baseball and softball — all of which the college has, except men’s golf.

Susan Bassett, associate vice president and director of the Office of Intercollegiate Athletics, informed spring athletes of the decision and of the guidelines set to keep competition safe. All personnel associated with a sports teams must complete an attestation after all tests from a team return negative, there will be no overnight stays for away events, no spectators will be permitted to attend the events and face coverings, as well as social distancing, will be mandatory at all times except during competition.

Liberty League Commissioner Tracy King said that student-athletes and team personnel will follow strict COVID-19 protocols. King stated that the league will move forward with cautious optimism as COVID-19 infection rates have declined regionally and nationally. Although all Liberty League schools are permitted to have athletic competition, each member has the ability to opt out. Union College and Rochester Institute of Technology have already announced their intentions to compete.