Lone goal brings Bombers to victory against Elmira College

The Ithaca College men’s soccer team pulled off a 1–0 road win against Elmira College on Sept. 8 at Campus Field. Sophomore defender Tom Dillmann scored the lone goal for the Bombers, his first of the season, just 43 seconds into the game.

Dillmann’s goal came in the form of a free kick, finding the back of the net in the lower left-hand corner. Elmira freshman goalkeeper Giovanni Garufi was unable to make the save, catapulting the Blue and Gold into the lead.

The South Hill squad had a total of 10 shots on goal during the 90 minutes, three of those coming from Dillmann, while Elmira finished the game with four shots. Both goalies made two saves throughout play, making solid efforts on either side.

This win against Elmira brings the Bombers to a 3­–0–1 record thus far into the season, setting a promising path for the rest of the season. With the loss, the Eagles have already suffered their third loss of the season.

The Bombers’ victory hopefully marks the beginning of a win streak as they move on to another away game facing Hamilton College at 5 p.m Sept. 11 in Clinton, New York.